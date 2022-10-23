Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in Damages

One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

Police have arrested a suspect for breaking into Denton City Hall and causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday. According to Fox 4, 48-year-old David Lopez has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Denton officials responded to calls of a burglary-in-progress at City Hall, located at the 200 block of East McKinney Street.

A Denton City Hall employee reported that a shirtless man had kicked in a glass door to City Hall and made his way inside. Fox 4 reports that Lopez then broke into the City Manager's Office and began throwing things into the hallway. Officers had kept their distance and called out for the suspect to come out but instead, he barricaded himself inside and refused to respond to the officers. Police officers from Little Elm and Hickory Creek arrived on the scene with search K-9s to help locate the suspect.

Fox 4 reports that after an hour-long standoff with police, Lopez was found and quickly taken into custody. According to the police report, the City Manager's office has suffered "total destruction," with electronics, personal items, and the desk all being damaged. Police had discovered urine and feces inside the City Manager's office. According to Fox 4, David Lopez had previously trespassed at City Hall back in October 2020. Police have placed David Lopez in the Denton jail. According to police, physical damage was estimated to be around $10,000 in losses. The city said they will discuss repair costs and plans during the next city council meeting.