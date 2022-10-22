Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency Vehicles

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has requested support from the U.S. Transportation Secretary for the ongoing shortage of emergency vehicles. Max Felischmann/Unsplash

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has sounded the alarm over a shortage of emergency vehicles. NBC 5 reports that Johnson wrote to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this month asking for government priority with manufacturers for first responder vehicles and parts. According to Johnson's letter, orders for dozens of new Dallas ambulances could not be filled for lack of parts to build them.

High water than stranded Dallas drivers in August, swamped four dozen Dallas emergency vehicles. Two dozen Dallas Police vehicles were damaged in the flooding as well. NBC 5 reports that the flood damage comes on top of routine issues with wrecks and maintenance at a time of supply chain issues plaguing the vehicle industry. Johnson told NBC 5:

“We have great people but they need equipment. And rolling stock is part of the deal and right now we’re having a hard time getting it. And we need to do something about that. So, that’s why I reached out to the secretary’s office,”

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata told NBC 5 that officers are doubling up in patrol cars and still have too few. According to Dallas Mayor Johnson, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston are all having similar problems getting new vehicles and parts to keep older vehicles on the road. In the letter Johnson said:

“All I'm asking here is for the secretary to prioritize cities and local governments and others that have to provide for the physical safety of people. That has to be fundamental and has to come first,”

Dallas Police said the shortage of cars sometimes leaves officers stranded, especially at shift change.