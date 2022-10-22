Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime

Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime. Max Felischmann/Unsplash

Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.

CBS DFW reports that officers have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work. The locations include parts of highways like Loop 820, I-30, and Jacksboro Highway, but also roads including Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the shoreline of Lake Worth.

The arrangement stemmed from the smaller cities often watching stolen vehicles and violent crimes spread into their communities from their larger neighbor. White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook told CBS DFW:

"So why not put our resources on those corridor areas where it helps the larger city by keeping their units, their officers available and then it also helps reduce crime for us as well."

CBS DFW says that White Settlement Police doesn't expect this arrangement to strain resources in his city, due to a much smaller call volume. Officers are already regularly in or near the areas when they needed to help out with crime. Now they can be proactive about getting there. Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told CBS DFW that this unique collaboration is the future of law enforcement.

Under this unique arrangement, Judge Christopher Gregory, the Tarrant County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 will handle all the tickets written. Anything more serious than the tickets, would be handed to the district attorneys office.