Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HG2G_0iiLY4FZ00
Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash

The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to welcome Bruce and Kim Bochy to the Texas Rangers," "In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball."

Fox 4 reports that Bochy's final year with the Giants was 2019 and has spent the last three seasons as a Special Advisor for San Francisco. The 67-year-old is one of just 10 managers in MLB history to win at least three World Series titles. Bochy is a former catcher who played nine seasons in the majors for Houston, San Diego and the New York Mets. Bochy becomes the first Texas manager with previous major league experience since Buck Showalter was hired in 2002. Bochy told the Fox 4 and others:

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," "Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that."

The Rangers overhauled the front office, firing manager Chris Woodward and Executive Vice President Jon Daniels. Fox 4 reports the Texas Rangers will introduce Bochy at Globe Life Field on Monday.

