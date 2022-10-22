Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn Charges

A judge sentenced radio DJ Clois Raborn of ‘The Russ Martin Show' to 24 years in federal prison. James Kovin/Unsplash

A Dallas-Fort Worth radio DJ was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child. Fox 4 reports that the sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham.

Clois Glenn Raborn was a radio personality known for his appearances on 97.1's "The Russ Martin Show," who was charged in January. He pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced on Friday by District Judge Reed O'Connor. Fox 4 reports that the investigation began in March 2021, when Raborn's roommate discovered the lewd images on his laptop. Law enforcement then conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found these lewd images of Mr. Raborn allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.

Fox 4 reports that the child's mother confirmed her daughter's identity based on images of her face and other items. She also told law enforcement that she recognized Mr. Raborn's hand in some of the photos. Mr. Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of producing explicit visual depictions.

According to Fox 4, the investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, Euless Police Department, and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office of Digital Forensics and Technical Services. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade. The mother of the child believed her child was between 4 and 6 years old at the time the images were taken.