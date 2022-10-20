IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across Texas

IKEA teams with self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics to test deliveries in Texas. Jueun Song/Unsplash

IKEA is teaming up with a California-based self-driving truck company to bring freight deliveries from a Houston warehouse to the retailer's store in Frisco. The 300-mile pilot program has a semi-truck equipped with Kodiak Robotics' autonomous driving system. The self-driving truck has been making daily trips since August. NBC 5 reports that the trucks have human safety drivers on board, but they are being driven by the self-driving system.

Kodiak CEO Don Burnette, says it's not trying to put drivers out of business, he just wants to make their lives easier. Burnette told Dallas News:

“The purpose of this is to get a better understanding of Kodiak’s autonomous driving technology and how it can contribute to increased road safety and ultimately determine how to improve the quality of life for drivers.”

Kodiak has been running freight in Texas with its autonomous test trucks since 2019 and just recently opened a route between Dallas and Oklahoma City. According to NBC 5, the company has also conducted pilot tests with other companies across the country. Burnette has said the company has not had any safety issues on Interstate 45 routes, even though its trucks have encountered from construction to stalled vehicles.

The state of Texas has become a hotbed for self-driving truck tests, because of favorable regulations. It also helps that Texas has long highway stretches between its cities, making it ideal for automation. Another startup, TuSimple has been testing its self-driving semis in Arizona and is planning to expand to Texas in 2023.