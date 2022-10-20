Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday

Dak Prescott is ready to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Trac Vu/Unsplash

Following their loss on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys turned their eyes toward Dak Prescott. Now it's been confirmed that Prescott spent a whole week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco. NBC 5 reports that the franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Cowboys' Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NBC 5 says the Cowboys have taken their time with their franchise quarterback, making sure not to rush him back too soon for fear of possible re-injury. NBC 5 reports the past few weeks have seen Prescott going from doing light throwing to the side to throwing in practice at a limited capacity.

On Wednesday afternoon, the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account hinted at the team giving Prescott the all-clear to play. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was a little more optimistic on Wednesday, the most important to getting Prescott ready to return on Sunday is his timing in the pocket. Mike McCarthy told NBC 5:

"We're doing everything we can to make sure we're giving him the opportunity to be ready."

Wide receiver James Washington was catching footballs from Prescott and told reporters it looks like the grip is back in his throwing hand. Dak Prescott is set to speak to the media Thursday afternoon at The Star. The Cowboys are 4-2 as they take on the Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Cowboys fans are anxious to see Dak Prescott return to the field on Sunday.