Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in Place

Scooter and bike rentals are returning to Dallas. Fox 4 announced that the city has opened up the application process for companies that offer these types of vehicles. The companies can apply for a permit from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4. The city will issue permits to three companies for 2022-2023. There are also new rules in place that the companies must follow.

Fox 4 reports that each company will be allowed to deploy 500 bikes and e-scooters. The number is allowed to increase every three months based on ridership and the number of complaints. The city had banned the bikes and scooters in 2020, leading to new rules. Dallas has developed "No Ride Zones" and "Slow Ride Zones." There are also limits on the number of units companies can park on each block.

The city ordered rental companies including Uber and Lyft to end operations in 2020 due to safety concerns and public complaints. Dallas Department of Transportation Director Ghassan Khankarli told Fox 4:

"We have heard from a number of residents and stakeholders who are excited for the program to return, and with the new rules in place we anticipate addressing previous concerns about the program while promoting multi-modal transportation,"

No date has been announced for the return of the electric scooters and bikes. Fox reports the scooters were originally supposed to return in October. For those wanting the scooters to return, it may be some time until that happens. However, once the program returns in full swing, city officials will promote the new program and rules through a community outreach campaign.