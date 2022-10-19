Texas Schools Giving Parents DNA Kits to Help Identify their Children in Emergencies

Schools across Texas are beginning to distribute DNA and fingerprint kits to parents in case they need to provide their child's DNA to law enforcement if they go missing or in case of other emergencies. However, Dallas News reports that as districts begin to distribute these kits this fall, it's a stark reminder of the safety concerns that schools face. This new distribution comes less than six months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Texas schools have begun handing out free DNA kits to parents in case of emergencies. Kyo Azuma/Unsplash

Dallas News reports that some family members were asked to provide DNA samples to help identitfy the dead. The kits retail for $10 and are being provided to families for free. This project was created in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the information collected will be kept at home by the parent or guardian in case it is ever needed. Back in 2021, the state legislature passed a law requiring the Texas Education Agency to give in-home fingerprint and DNA identification cards to every public school system in the state.

This move has drawn criticism from some parents, teachers and advocates for gun control. Critics have criticized Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders, saying they would prefer officials focus on tighter gun safety laws and better security at schools. Following the Uvalde massacre, Dallas News reports that Republican officials have been chipping away at gun restrictions, not really an indication of willingness to institute new gun control measures.

Gov. Abbott has instead focused on "hardening" campuses with a $94 million allocation in federal school safety grants and appointing Chuck Norris to promote the state's suspicious activity reporting system.