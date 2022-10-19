Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's Stabbing

A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in Tomball has been charged with capital murder, according to documents. Charles Fair/Unsplash

Melissa Towne was charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter Nichole and is being held on a $15 million bond. NBC 5 reports that she appeared in court on Tuesday. The woman is being accused by authorities of killing her daughter near a suburban Houston park because she claimed the girl was an "evil child."

Her court-appointed attorney, James Stafford told NBC 5, that Towne has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and has been institutionalized nine times due to mental illness. Authorities allege that Towne took her daughter's body to a wooded area in Tomball and made her get on her knees and cut her throat with a knife. The girl screamed and fought before Towne placed a trash bag over her head.

NBC 5 says that Towne is being accused of strangling her daughter. Towne said she wanted to end her daughter's life because she was an evil child and didn't want to deal with her anymore. Police allege that Towne left her daughter's body inside a laundry mesh bag on the floorboard of Towne's SUV. A nurse found the body. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to NBC 5, Child Protective Services is investigating the child's death and that Towne had a history with the agency but could not provide additional details. Towne has three other children, ranging in age from 2 to 18 years old, who are safe and were living with other relatives. The woman has a history of homelessness.