Lakeworth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in Hotel

Victim hospitalized after the assault, police say, man described as "habitual abuser" faces felony charges. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

Lake Worth Police announced they rescued a severely injured woman who was being held captive in a North Texas hotel room. Police tracked Dewitt Guice by his ankle monitor. NBC 5 reports that Guice was described as an abuser and taken into custody by Lake Worth Police.

Guice had been free on bond and required to wear an ankle monitor, due to a prior arrest for assault. Guice had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. NBC 5 says that Guice had a previous assault conviction. Lake Worth Police had received a tip that a woman was injured and being held against her will.

Police investigators used Guice's ankle monitor to track his location to a local hotel room. Police entered the room and found the injured woman. They arrested Guice and took him into custody, just one hour after receiving the call. Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told NBC 5:

“To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse, we’re coming for you!” “The men and women of the Lake Worth Police Department stand boldly with our community and leaders from across our county to say that we will not tolerate domestic violence in Lake Worth or Tarrant County.”

The victim received medical treatment from paramedics on the scene and was then transported to a local hospital where she was in stable condition. Lake Worth Police remind people that if they or someone they know is a victim of intimate partner violence to reach out to a handful of resources including the National Domestic Violence Hotline and SafeHaven of Tarrant County and One Safe Place.