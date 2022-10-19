Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local Hooters

Three men face a range of assault charges after police say they started a fight when they were asked to stop selling candy. RK/Unsplash

Two people wanted in a connection with a brawl that broke out at a Plano restaurant this month are finally in custody and investigators are still on the lookout for a third person who is at large. NBC 5 reports that kids selling chocolate bars inside the Hooters got into a fight after being asked to leave.

Restaurant management said that the same group had been to the Hooters before and left without incident. However, this time they got upset and smashed a window with an ashtray stand, and attacked a manager and a customer. NBC 5 reports that the manager suffered a broken arm in the brawl and a customer suffered an injury to his head. Other customers had been injured by flying glass.

Video of the fight was shared online and led to multiple tips, which helped them identify three individuals. The two arrested were identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall. The third man who they are still looking for is 19-year-old Jay Powell. NBC 5 reports that Jeremiah Powell is facing charges for assault bodily injury and riot participation. Meanwhile, Marshall is being held on charges of assault, bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

NBC 5 says Plano Police thanked the community for sending in tips that led to the arrest of the two men and also alerted the police to the reality that this group was involved in similar activities across the Dallas Metroplex. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.