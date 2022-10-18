Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas. RK/Unsplash

Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:

"This gift fuels that work, preparing us to access the resources, human capital, and strategy that will create a place of belonging and a leadership experience for every girl in our community," "Without question, this gift is transformational," "An investment in girls is an investment in the future of our community and we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to change the lives of even more girls in North Texas."

According to Dallas News, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas made $14.5 million in revenue and spent $13.9 million in 2019. Houston's Girl Scouts of San Jacinto is the only other Texas-based council receiving to receive a grant from Scott. Following her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott said she would donate her wealth "until the safe is empty." She previously donated $1.2 million to a local education nonprofit.

She made record donations across Dallas, including $9 million to Habitat for Humanity and $3.3 million donation to Communities in Schools of North Texas in February. Dallas News reports that Scott is the 31st richest person in the world. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas has over 8,000 volunteers across 32 counties.