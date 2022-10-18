Dallas Police See Spike in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Incidents Reported

Dallas Police acknowledge an increase in the number of hate-crime reports. RK/Unsplash

Dallas Police Department faced a heated town hall meeting in May with the public, who was calling on DPD to do more to keep the Asian American community safe. Dallas News reports that days before, a man who would later tell police that he had racist delusions about Asian Americans, targeted a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown. A local, Caroline Kim told the police at the meeting:

"If you are truly representing us in this neighborhood, if you're truly here to help our safety, we need you to recognize and know the leaders in this community, you need to know who the small business owners are, and you need to ask us if we see something, and you need to help us find resources proactively."

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said there was no evidence showing that the shooting was a hate crime. However, he reversed the course after evidence surfaced that the van was used in at least two other incidents. Dallas News reports that Garcia acknowledged the rise in anti-Asian hate incidents reported across the country, but it was too early to say if the trend had reached North Texas.

Dallas police spokeswoman, Kristin Lowman, said there were 17 total hate crime incidents in 2021 which affected 19 victims. This year, there have been 27 incidents and 38 victims connected to hate crimes. Lowman said that the number of reported hate crimes this year was tied to the shooting at a Korean hair salon in May. Kim told Dallas News that Dallas Police Chief Garcia met with Kim and met with businesses in the Koreatown area.