Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU Student

Campus police arrested 50-year-old suspect Anselmo Amil Contreras and charged him with sexual assault of a SMU student. Dan Gold/Unsplash

Uber has announced they deactivated a driver from its platform after he was arrested by Dallas Police for the sexual assault of an SMU student. NBC 5 reports that the victim said the assault happened on the ride home Friday morning. Dallas Police reported that a woman was sexually assaulted near an SMU sorority house on "sorority row."

SMU students received automated alerts following the assault, which police say happened while the female was a passenger in the rideshare vehicle. NBC 5 reports that students said they plan to stay safe using these rideshare services, but taking precautionary steps doesn't always guarantee they won't be harmed. According to NBC 5, an arrest affidavit says the victim fell asleep inside the vehicle on the way back to here sorority house.

Once the student got home, she immediately called her brother who was able to identify the vehicle and aid the police in locating the driver. Campus police ended up arresting 50-year-old suspect Anselmo Contreras and were charged for the sexual assault. In response to this shocking incident, one student told NBC 5:

“Going out, you have to be more on guard if someone puts something in your drink, or you're talking to the wrong person or if you're by yourself. So, I think it's just another thing you have to worry about.”

The Dallas Police remind the public that if they have been a victim of sexual assault there are resources available including the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center's 24-hour hotline: 1-800-656-4673.