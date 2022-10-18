Dallas Open to "No Feeding" Ordinance to Manage Coyotes

Dallas is considering a "no-feeding" ordinance in order to control Coyote population. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

Dallas experienced a massive drought which has increased the number of coyotes in the city. Fox 4 reports that the city is working to educate residents about how to haze coyotes because killing them and relocating them won't work. They are also looking into a new ordinance to help manage the number of coyote sightings across Dallas.

Last June, a toddler was attacked by a coyote in the Lake Highlands area, which caused the city to start its management plan. They established a hotline to report coyote sightings. Fox 4 reports that they have received more than 800 calls about coyotes within the city and more than 50 from outside the city.

Four coyotes were euthanized, and all tested negative for rabies. Interim Assistant Field Director, Paul Ramos, told Fox:

"In rural areas, water is an issue," "Because of irrigation, our streams and ponds still have water."

The DAS is considering an ordinance targeting the kind of feeding that attract more than 10 animals at a time. This could be a "no feeding" ordinance encouraging people to stop feeding the coyotes and not leave food out for feral cats. Some say the public needs more education on coyotes before handing out fines. Councilman Adam Bazaldua told Fox 4:

"It's just to me a little heavy-handed. That's only addressing the PR component to get that headline that the city has done something to address a tragedy when in the end it's not addressing the tragedy."

Fox 4 says that for now, the city is focused on better educating the public. No date has been set for the council to vote on an anti-feeding ordinance.