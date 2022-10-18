Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million

American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage. Jan Rosolino/Unsplash

American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.

Passengers said they arrived at the airport and found that they had to pay a fee to check their bags, even though confirmation emails and receipts said they wouldn't have to pay anything. Lawyers reached a preliminary deal in August and presented the settlement to Judge Reed O'Connor who has to approve the deal.

According to Dallas News, American Airlines charges between $30 and $200 for checked bags on domestic flights and more for flights to South America, Europe and Asia, depending on the ticket type. Flying with one or more free bags is a major perk of getting status in its AAdvantage program or owning and using an American Airlines-branded credit card. Dallas News reports that American Airlines brings in more revenue than any other carrier in luggage fees. The Fort Worth-based airline is being forced to pay$7.5 million plus legal fees. Customers will be eligible for $25 to $200 refunds for each instance if they were incorrectly charged.

This suit covers passengers between 2013 and early 2021 but limits the group to those that checked bags with American between February 207 and April 9, 2020. It's still being determined about how to pay passengers.