$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker Lounge

Investigators accuse the poker club owner of illegal fees paid to employees at Watauga Social Lounge. Michael Parzuchow/Unsplash

Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge, and it was caught on cellphone video. The raid happened on Oct. 9, 2022. WFAA reports that the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in documents and faces illegal gambling charges.

The poker lounge is found in the Watauga Regency Square shopping center. Jamie Marquez cuts hair at the Texas Barber Cartel and was caught off guard by the surprise raid. Marquez worked hard to grow his clientele and making them feel important is important to him. He even works on Sundays to accommodate his clients' schedules. He did not imagine he would have to try to explain the heavy police presence outside the barbershop.

"They had maybe seven police cars and DEA," "They came out with masks and everything. They had people come out in handcuffs."

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Game Room Regulation Unit conducted an undercover sting with assistance from the Mid-Cities Drug Task Force. WFAA reports that the search warrant included assistance from officers with the Watauga Police Department. The owner of the Watauga Social Lounge now faces charges of organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion.

Investigators have arrested 10 people and issued 49 citations during the raid. Items confiscated during the raid included boxes of poker chips and playing cards, as well as more than $200,000 in cash. This is definitely something Marquez did not expect his customer to see while visiting his Texas Barber Cartel. Marquez says he tries to make it feel like a family here.