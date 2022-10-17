North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas. Erik Mclean/Unsplash

The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.

According to WFAA the Texas Lottery has reported a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday's drawing. The winning ticket was sold northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The winning ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip on South Bowie Drive in Weatherford. The ticket matched all five winning numbers, missing out on the Powerball, letting the jackpot prize of $454 million slip through their fingers.

WFAA reports that the winning numbers were 32, 37, 40, 58, and 62. The Powerball was 15. The Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and increase on "Megapliers." In any case, the Dallas winner was forced to settle for a $2 million win. Not bad for a consolation prize, despite its status as a "second-tier" winning. Who wouldn't take a second-tier all day if it paid that well? The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

It's been a historic year for both major lottery games. A shocking $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot put Americans in a lottery frenzy until July. A winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people who chose to remain anonymous stepped forward last month to claim that prize.