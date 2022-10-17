San Antonio, TX

Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of October

Larry Lease

Steven and Danielle Dinote of Texas take pride in their spooky October tradition of decorating their yard each day with a different scene.David Menidrey/Unsplash

A family's home in San Antonio has become a must-see Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving decor. Steven and Danielle Dinote are the homeowners of what has become known as "The Skeleton House," a nickname their home in the San Antonio neighborhood of Stone Oak.

NBC 5 reports that each October, the family decorate the front lawn with a creative skeleton display, which changes each day to entertain the locals. Steven told TODAY: "It started as a joke in 2020 when everyone was home during the pandemic." The family went to a Halloween store and bought their human skeletons and even a skeleton dog to decorate their home. Steven's daughter A.J. hillariously propped up one against a lawnmower. The next day they challenged each other to see who could conceive the best scenario each day.

Neighbors were drawn to the home and families stopped to admire the decorations and enjoyed how each day brought a new theme. NBC 5 reports that this year, the family has staged Disney's "Hocus Pocus" and a family camping trip with a tent and a fire pit. Other displays included dogsledding, a game of Twister and a golf game. The family says they search their children's bedrooms for props like clothing and musical instruments.

Steven told NBC 5 about one display he made:

"We made a rollercoaster for the skeletons last year we named One Flag," "I spray painted PVC pipes for tracks and made cars from cardboard boxes. My son decided the roller coaster needed restraints which we made from pool noodles."

The family told NBC 5 that each display takes 30 to 60 minutes to create. Neighbors also offer their

