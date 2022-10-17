Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in Trunk

Missing Texas teen found driving in Nebraska with a dead body in trunk Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

Police finally located a missing Texas teenager after his vehicle was driving crashed near Nebraska. They discovered the body of a deceased woman in the trunk of the car. Fox News reports that Tyler Roenz from Humble, Texas was identified as the victim of a car crash Friday and was in serious condition.

According to Fox News, his mother is also missing, but law enforcement has not said if the remains in the vehicle were hers. The teen got into the accident after trying to evade pursuit by the Nebraska State Police. Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that the teen and mother were last seen on October 13 in Humble, Texas. The identity of the body in the trunk is still unknown at this time. Harris County Sheriff's Office is working with local law enforcement to determine the identity the victim and what may have happened.

The HCSO alerted Nebraska State Police to a vehicle connected to the Roenz family, that was in Nebraska. State Police found the sedan in traffic and started a pursuit, reaching speeds of 110 mph near Grand Island. 9 miles west, the sedan ended up hitting a big rig and then a tree before it all came to a stop. Fox News reports The 17-year-old was reported to have suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter, that homicide investigators were on the case and working with local police. The teenager was driving in a black 2011 Mazda four-door sedan.