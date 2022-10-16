Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements

Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash

Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.

A majority of the murders happened at senior living facilities, where he posed as a maintenance worker. Chemirmir was convicted in two of the murders. In both of the trials for the murders of Lu Harris and Mary Brooks, the jury only needed an hour to convict Chemirmir and handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. One relative of the victims said:

"This is my mother, look at her," "You, cowardly, let the devil wrap his fingers around your hear."

Another relative, Ellen House spoke to the man who is charged with murdering dozens of women. House showed a photo of his mother and said that "this is my beautiful mother after you pried her wedding ring off her finger, that she couldn't even get off.

Fox 4 says Dallas' evil serial killer Billy Chemirmir is still facing 11 more capital murder cases in Dallas County, but no trial dates have been set. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Collin County have not said if they will try any nine of their capital murder cases against Chemirmir, who continues to claim his innocence. Last week's trial was his third. The first resulted in a mistrial last year, while the second one ended up with a capital murder conviction for murdering 81-year-old Lui Thi Harris Dallas County.