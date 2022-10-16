Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas Street

A local plane was forced to make an emergency on a local Dallas street. RK/Unsplash

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas road after having engine issues. Police were forced to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation. WFAA reports that a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd two miles away from Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The plane was headed to Executive Airport, traveling from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.

The pilot experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before making the emergency landing. The Dallas Fire-Rescue said both people on the plane were unharmed, while the plane had suffered minimal damage. While there had been reports of a fire at the scene, Dallas-Fire Rescue officials said they found no fire and no fuel leakage, when they arrived at the scene.

WFAA reports that following the plane's emergency landing, electric utility company Oncor's power outage map showed 59 outages in the vicinity of the location of where the plane landed. One outage was the result of the landing, but the electricity had been restored, while the others were a separate issue. Officials with the Dallas Police Department confirmed roads in the area around Kiest were blocked to automobile traffic as they worked to clear the area. The pilot told WFAA that they were definitely rattled by the emergency landing but are happy to be alive, but it's definitely going to cost a bit to repair their plane. Other than the plane, no vehicles were damaged as a result of the emergency landing.