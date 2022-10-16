Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives. Matthew Ansley/Unsplash

Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.

LIFE provided Watts with job training, helped him get a short-term loan to cover food and gas expenses, and helped him develop the communication skills he would need to help him land his job as a commercial truck driver. The Texas Tribune reports that most Texans with criminal backgrounds struggle upon their release from prison. While they served their sentences, former prisoners deal with consequences - barriers that go beyond incarceration punishment. Among the most serious obstacles are housing and employment.

The Texas Tribune reports that landlords and employers often reject people with criminal histories. Watts told the Texas Tribune:

“Once you cross that line into being a criminal, it’s hard to get any job,” “Then you sit around and get down on yourself, and you have low self-esteem.”

Many supporting incarcerated people are pushing for more compassionate state policies that would ease reentry. Changes being proposed include: automatically expunging criminal records for those who qualify and removing licensing restrictions that prevent ex-cons from entering certain occupations.

Texas has one of the highest average payday loan rates in the country at 664% because the state does not regulate these loans. Thanks to LIFE, which Watts was introduced to through a friend, the group helped him cover his basic expenses through a short-term loan of $1,350.