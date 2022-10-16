Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position

The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager. Daniel Lee/Unsplash

Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.

Bochy is seen as the front-runner for the job if he wants to return from a three-year retirement. Bouchy is seen as a front-runner for the open general manager position that the Texas Rangers need to fill. Dallas News reports that it's not clear if Bochy is interested in officially interviewing for the job. Right now, the only candidate the Rangers have officially interviewed so far is interim manager Tony Beasley. The Rangers confirmed this interview last week. The Rangers' front office has not announced a policy on how the search will be handled. Chris Young appeared at an end-of-season news conference speaking on Bochy:

"I loved playing for Bochy. He was a tremendous manager. I learned a lot from him. He's just a calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. He's a tremendous person and manager."

According to Dallas News, Bochy managed San Diego and San Francisco from 1995 through 2019, notching 2,003 wins. He took the Padres to the World Series in 1998 but were swept by the Yankees. He led the Giants to championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The 2010 World Series was a victory of the Texas Rangers.