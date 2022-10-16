Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas Day

The Dallas Mavericks are unveiling a Dirk Nowitzki statue on Christmas Day. RK/Unsplash

Dallas Mavericks fans are getting a life-sized Christmas gift from the team. Mark Cuban will unveil a Dirk Nowitzki statue in front of the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will play host the Los Angeles Lakers. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told CBS DFW:

"Dirk has done so much for the game and for our city," "And to show our appreciation, we want to ensure his legacy and his jump shot will forever be remembered in Dallas."

Previously Cuban announced plans during Nowitzki's final game to put the biggest statue ever in front of the arena. CBS DFW says that fans who are attending the game to arrive early to watch the ceremony live from the jumbotron inside the arena when the doors open. The ceremony will also be live-streamed.

Following Dirk Nowitzki's retirement, the city of Dallas renamed Olive Street to Nowitzki Way in 2019. Then in January 2022, the Mavericks legend's jersey was raised into the rafters of the American Airlines Center. CBS DFW reports Dirk Nowitzki led the franchise to their only championship in 2011. The legend's resume is mind-blowing: NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star, 12 -time All-NBA and holds the sixth spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Right now he is the greatest NBA to come out of Europe, one guy who could dethrone him is playing for the Mavericks.

Last season, the team unveiled a model of the statue. The model showed Nowitzki pulling off his famous fadeaway jumper that has been duplicated my many stars in the league today.