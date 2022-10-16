Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:

"Dallas ISD does not comment on pending litigation." Whelan appeared at a September grievance hearing, where she alleged that she was fired because she reported the manipulation of grades and attendance to the Texas Education Agency. District officials denied that being the reason. The lawsuit was filed Thursday and alleged that high school administrators were giving credit without students meeting attendance requirements or producing actual work.

Whelan says officials had pressure to improve student achievement and attendance, which is tied to state funding allocations. Dallas News says that a draft of the report was rewritten by request from supervisors to omit certain details and conclude allegations of manipulation were unsubstantiated. Kathryn Long, the attorney representing the district administrators, said it was job performance and not whistleblowing that was the reason for her firing. Long also said:

"Her reports failed to adhere to proper investigative and auditing standards," "This investigation report had holes you could drive a Mack Truck through."

According to Dallas News, Long said what was reported as grade-changing was a school principal helping students with credit recovery amid pandemic disruptions.