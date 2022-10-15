TX DOT Will Use Tech to Avoid Wrong-Way Crashes on Highways

The TXDOT is looking at new technology to prevent wrong-way crashes. Manuel Velasquez/Unsplash

In spring 2024, the TXDOT will begin using technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas. CBS DFW reports that one location using this technology will be along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway.

Tony Hartzel is the Director of Northeast Texas Communications for TXDOT and they told CBS DFW:

"We look at corridors where they may be more incidents and where there's been past incidents and so that's why we're looking at the U-S 75 Central Expressway corridor."

Wrong-way crashes have made headlines this week after a 25-year-old Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano was killed in a wreck at night on his way to work. CBS DFW also reports that Texas DPS is investigating another driver who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Dallas North Tollway. It was reported that a state trooper was alerted about the vehicle after a wrong-way driver system detection system notified the toll road agency's operations center. CBS DFW says that North Texas Tollway Authority installed a thermal camera pilot program, two years ago to detect wrong-way drivers.

According to the NTTA, a thermal camera monitors traffic using heat emitted from a vehicle. When a vehicle goes the wrong way, signs flash and the operations center gets alerted. CBS DFW says that between January 2020 to October 14, 2022, there have been 17 deadly wrong-way crashes on highways in Dallas. TXDOT Dallas is reviewing its current efforts at preventing wrong-way crashes on highways, telling CBS DFW:

"So we wanted to look and make sure the signage was clear and consistent and that drivers had the information that they needed to understand that they would be going the wrong way."

The TXDOT has checked almost 300 intersections throughout Dallas County.