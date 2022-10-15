Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort Hood

The Defense Department plans to rename Fort Hood and other bases commemorating the Confederacy. Pete Alexopoulos/Unsplash

Killeen is the army town next door to Fort Hood and has become divided over the base's renaming with supporters saying it's time, while critics say it's an example of "cancel culture." NBC 5 reports that the Department of Defense is renaming the base to Fort Cavazos, in honor of the Army's first four-star general. Air Force veteran and Killeen resident John Binkley told NBC 5:

“I think it’s ridiculous,” "The thing is, history is history. You can't change history. All you're going to do is blindfold. That's all they're doing."

The Killeen Daily Herald ran an online poll that less than 20% of those who responded supported the name change. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King is a veteran herself and supports the renaming of Fort Hood. She told NBC 5:

"I don't think you can ever erase history. But the climate that we are in today, the renaming of Fort Hood, the morale on Fort Hood, and also within the community and the nation, it's time for a change, from my perspective."

Fort Hood is the largest Army post in the United States and is named after John Bell Hood, a confederate general. Fox 4 reports the military is renaming eight other bases, along with Fort Hood. Richard Cavazos was the Army's first Latino four-star general who once commanded Fort Hood. For now, Fort Hood is still Fort Hood and the new name Fort Cavazos will take some time to stick, with oldtimers still calling it Fort Hood for years to come.