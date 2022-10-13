Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark Tank

Mark Cuban is said to be leaving Shark Tank after next season. YouTube

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he will stay on Shark Tank for one more season, the reality show that elevated him to a household name. Cuban told Dallas Morning News:

"We shoot in the summer, which is when the kids are home," "I want more time with them."

Cuban addressed his future with Shark Tank during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace. He told him that Shark Tank producers made him promise to return for next season, but after that, he's not sure what will happen. Cuban said it was easier to coordinate family schedules with the demands of the show, but now his oldest daughter is in college, making family time more complicated.

Cuban joined the popular ABC show as a guest in its second season in 2011, before settling in as a regular in the following year. He's invested $19.85 million in 85 deals over 111 episodes. His largest deal came in 2013 after investing $2 million for a 20% stake in Ten Thirty-One Productions. Mark Cuban also said he was considering stepping aside from Shark Tank because he wants to focus more time on his Cost Plus Drug Co.

Cuban has partnered with Alex Oshmyansky, founder of Cost Plus, to launch a company that sells generic drugs at discount prices. Dallas News reports that Cost Plus recently announced its first deal with insurer Capital Blue Cross. In 2023, Capital Blue Cross members will be able to use their insurance cards at Cost Plus Drugs. Oshmyansky in a statement said:

“Our mission at Cost Plus Drugs is to ensure all consumers have access to the medications they need to be healthy."

Cuban also said he doesn't have any current plans for the town of Mustang, other than to clean it up some. Located on Interstate 45, Cuban owns all 77 acres of it.