McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport. Matthew Smith/Unsplash

McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.

Dallas News reports that city leaders have plans for a two to four-gate terminal on the east side of the airport. This is a project that could cost nearly $300 million. It would be an investment to attract major national airlines to provide service to Collin County. There is still no commitment from an airline, but airport director Ken Carley said they have received calls from major national carriers with interest in McKinney. McKinney Mayor George Fuller told Dallas News:

"There is a market today for a third airport in our region," "There are many regions in this country with similar demographics with similar populations, and they're supporting three or five airports."

Dallas News reports that with the current plan, a commercial terminal could be opened by 2026. As the population continues to boom in Collin County and Grayson County up north continues to grow, city leaders believe it is time for a commercial airport. This area north of Dallas is becoming one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. There are current plans for a new highway bypass around the airport, meaning city leaders need to make decisions now. McKinney National is only 32 miles from DFW, which has become a major hub for Fort-Worth-based American Airlines and McKinney National is even closer to Dallas Love Field, the home airport to Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

Dallas News says McKinney does have advantages that could make it a prime location for a third airport in the region. Dallas-Love Field under federal law is limited to 20 gates, giving Southwest no room to expand. Collin County has grown its population to 1.1 million, making it bigger than several metropolitan areas including Tulsa, Omaha, and Honolulu.