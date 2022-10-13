Mckinney, TX

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXVnZ_0iXTRW1K00
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash

McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.

Dallas News reports that city leaders have plans for a two to four-gate terminal on the east side of the airport. This is a project that could cost nearly $300 million. It would be an investment to attract major national airlines to provide service to Collin County. There is still no commitment from an airline, but airport director Ken Carley said they have received calls from major national carriers with interest in McKinney. McKinney Mayor George Fuller told Dallas News:

"There is a market today for a third airport in our region," "There are many regions in this country with similar demographics with similar populations, and they're supporting three or five airports."

Dallas News reports that with the current plan, a commercial terminal could be opened by 2026. As the population continues to boom in Collin County and Grayson County up north continues to grow, city leaders believe it is time for a commercial airport. This area north of Dallas is becoming one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. There are current plans for a new highway bypass around the airport, meaning city leaders need to make decisions now. McKinney National is only 32 miles from DFW, which has become a major hub for Fort-Worth-based American Airlines and McKinney National is even closer to Dallas Love Field, the home airport to Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

Dallas News says McKinney does have advantages that could make it a prime location for a third airport in the region. Dallas-Love Field under federal law is limited to 20 gates, giving Southwest no room to expand. Collin County has grown its population to 1.1 million, making it bigger than several metropolitan areas including Tulsa, Omaha, and Honolulu.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McKinney airport# airport expansion# Collin County airport

Comments / 1

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
2955 followers

More from Larry Lease

Dallas, TX

Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU Student

Campus police arrested 50-year-old suspect Anselmo Amil Contreras and charged him with sexual assault of a SMU student.Dan Gold/Unsplash. Uber has announced they deactivated a driver from its platform after he was arrested by Dallas Police for the sexual assault of an SMU student. NBC 5 reports that the victim said the assault happened on the ride home Friday morning. Dallas Police reported that a woman was sexually assaulted near an SMU sorority house on "sorority row."

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Open to "No Feeding" Ordinance to Manage Coyotes

Dallas is considering a "no-feeding" ordinance in order to control Coyote population.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Dallas experienced a massive drought which has increased the number of coyotes in the city. Fox 4 reports that the city is working to educate residents about how to haze coyotes because killing them and relocating them won't work. They are also looking into a new ordinance to help manage the number of coyote sightings across Dallas.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million

American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.

Read full story
Watauga, TX

$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker Lounge

Investigators accuse the poker club owner of illegal fees paid to employees at Watauga Social Lounge.Michael Parzuchow/Unsplash. Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge, and it was caught on cellphone video. The raid happened on Oct. 9, 2022. WFAA reports that the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in documents and faces illegal gambling charges.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of October

Steven and Danielle Dinote of Texas take pride in their spooky October tradition of decorating their yard each day with a different scene.David Menidrey/Unsplash. A family's home in San Antonio has become a must-see Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving decor. Steven and Danielle Dinote are the homeowners of what has become known as "The Skeleton House," a nickname their home in the San Antonio neighborhood of Stone Oak.

Read full story
Plano, TX

H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2

The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.

Read full story
Humble, TX

Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in Trunk

Missing Texas teen found driving in Nebraska with a dead body in trunkKenny Eliason/Unsplash. Police finally located a missing Texas teenager after his vehicle was driving crashed near Nebraska. They discovered the body of a deceased woman in the trunk of the car. Fox News reports that Tyler Roenz from Humble, Texas was identified as the victim of a car crash Friday and was in serious condition.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements

Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas Street

A local plane was forced to make an emergency on a local Dallas street.RK/Unsplash. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas road after having engine issues. Police were forced to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation. WFAA reports that a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd two miles away from Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The plane was headed to Executive Airport, traveling from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand Increases

Several school districts across North Texas are looking to fill several open positions.Evangeline Shaw/Unsplash. Job fairs were held across North Texas this weekend, aimed to fill vacant spot in schools and emergency services. NBC 5 reports that both Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair and Fort Worth ISD held a job fair aimed at hiring school nurses and filling other school positions. Sonya Williams was a registered nurse who was immediately hired on the spot. Williams told NBC 5:

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.

Read full story
24 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades

The funds will help expand the Dallas facility into a long-term spinal cord injury treatment center.RK/Unsplash. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bipartisan bill that directs more than $400 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Rep. Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey Ellzey are both members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The Texas Tribune reports that the improvements will pay for include a new long-term care facility for spinal cord injuries in Dallas and a new health care facility in El Paso.

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position

The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas Day

The Dallas Mavericks are unveiling a Dirk Nowitzki statue on Christmas Day.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Mavericks fans are getting a life-sized Christmas gift from the team. Mark Cuban will unveil a Dirk Nowitzki statue in front of the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will play host the Los Angeles Lakers. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told CBS DFW:

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

TX DOT Will Use Tech to Avoid Wrong-Way Crashes on Highways

The TXDOT is looking at new technology to prevent wrong-way crashes.Manuel Velasquez/Unsplash. In spring 2024, the TXDOT will begin using technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas. CBS DFW reports that one location using this technology will be along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands

Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.

Read full story
24 comments
Highland Park, TX

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to Quit

Several North Texas school superintendents are retiring as districts struggle.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Highland Park ISD superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg announced he will be stepping down from his role at the end of the current school year. Trigg has been Highland Park's superintendent for over 7 years. Fox 4 reports that the announcement was made during the school board meeting on Tuesday.

Read full story
Killeen, TX

Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort Hood

The Defense Department plans to rename Fort Hood and other bases commemorating the Confederacy.Pete Alexopoulos/Unsplash. Killeen is home to the army base Fort Hood, and the community has become split over the decision to rename the base. Supporters of renaming it say it's time, while those against it say it's an example of "cancel culture." NBC 5 reports that the base is being renamed by the Department of Defense in honor of the Army's first four-star general.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy