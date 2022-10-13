Tarrant County Offering Virtual Option for Marriage Licenses

Tarrant County set to begin offering virtual option for marriage applications. Dex Ezekiel/Unsplash

Tarrant County is offering engaged couples looking to tie the knot a digital wedding gift. CBS DFW is reporting that the Tarrant County Clerk's office will be the first in the state to approve marriage license applications using online video meetings, allowing engaged Texas couples to skip the required travel to a county office.

CBS DFW reports that this new option is especially helpful for those in the military who are limited on leave time to get a license before their wedding day, or those who live out of state but are coming home to get married. In 2021, the Texas legislature passed a bill that allowed county clerks who are certified to offer their service through remote technology.

This comes after Tarrant County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson's office had set up a camera in an empty office during the COVID pandemic, so couples could keep a safe distance from employees, but still meet the in-person requirements of the law. Chief Deputy Clerk Clint Ludwig told CBS DFW:

"They would come to the glass door, and we were doing the oath, sliding the paper under the glass door."

According to CBS DFW, with the new virtual option, engaged couples will fill out an application online, and upload a notarized affidavit to confirm their identity. They will then receive a scheduled time to meet virtually with someone at the clerk's office who will mail them the license once it's all done. CBS DFW reports the virtual option is set to go live online Monday.