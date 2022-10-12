Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer. Andreas M/Unsplash

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.

The charges stem from an April 2022 investigation, after officials from Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits contacted TABC agents. The nationwide distributor has operations in 44 states, including Texas. The investigation revealed that the manager of Top Liquor Beer located in Dallas, had illegally purchased products from a Southern Glazer delivery driver and two other employees.

WFAA reports that TABC agents recovered over 200 cases of vodka, 119 cases of cognac and 29 cases of tequila from the store, valued at over $34,000. Matt Metz, Southern Glazer's executive vice president and general manager told WFAA:

“We are very appreciative of the TABC’s quick response to this situation,” “We are also grateful for the TABC agents who helped bring this case to a resolution.”

All four of the suspects involved were booked into the Dallas County jail but was released on bond. WFAA reports that organized retail theft is a third-degree felony and all three could face up to 10 years in prison. TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham told WFAA:

“This case marks outstanding cooperation between TABC agents, Southern Glazer’s and our partners at the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.”

Without assistance from Southern Glazer, the theft could have possibly continued and caused ongoing harm both to the company and their customers.