Philadelphia, PA

Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against Eagles

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW3dX_0iW8n5gt00
Cooper Rush is set to start against the Philadelphia Eagles who are undefeated.Trac Vu/Unsplash

Right now, it appears Cooper Rush is making his fifth consecutive start for the Cowboys at quarterback. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the Cowboys are preparing Rush to start against the Eagles on Sunday night with Prescott still out with a fractured thumb.

According to Dallas News, McCarthy says he considers Prescott to be in the rehab phase of his recovery, and for the first time since suffering the injury on Sept. 11, he will throw passes lightly. McCarthy told Dallas News:

"Dak Prescott will be in the rehab group to start off practice," "Then he'll go through quarterback school and he will do some light throwing at the end of practice."

Since taking over for the injured Prescott, Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight wins and throwing for 839 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rush has his biggest game of his career on Sunday night when he faces the undefeated Eagles on Sunday.

McCarthy said he has a tremendous amount of confidence in Cooper Rush. The focus for Cooper is to stay true to the plan. Rush is not expected to throw 60 times a game against a strong Eagles defense. Rush is very intelligent, instinctive and aware of the Eagles defense, playing at a high level.

Dallas News says right now Prescott will not be participating in any team drills, but he will throw to his receivers. Right now it's unclear of Prescott will be cleared on Sunday night to play as Rush's backup. Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are limited in Wednesday's practice.

