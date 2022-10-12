DFW Airport Launching AI Assistant to Help Travelers

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport introduced new artificial intelligence technology designed to make your travel experience easier. Briana Tozour/Unsplash

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has introduced a new AI technology aimed at making your travel experience a it easier. Fox 4 reports that the new technology, known as IRIS, is voice-activated, virtual concierge for those at the airport.

Stations with these assistants will be setup throughout the airport, where passengers can ask questions, similar to how you would interact with Siri or Alexa. The new technology comes from IBM and Soul Machines. It was built for senior fliers who may struggle with using technology. Right now IRIS can give information about flights, restaurants at the airport and can even tell you jokes.

Fox 4 reports that the technology is available throughout Terminal B. Jodie Brinkerhoff, Vice President of Innovation at DFW Airport told Fox 4:

"Over the next coming months we continue to identify ways to make her more valuable to passengers, and we will use the data to better inform our business strategies," "If I were to approach her with a big smile on my face, she will smile in kind. If I look frustrated or concerned she will present a very empathetic face and voice in interacting with you."

According to Fox 4, travelers have been able to use and understood how the technology could be helpful. One traveler, Davor Magdic told Fox 4 that it knew his location, it gave him information he needed as long as his request was clear. It cuts the time to get the information fliers need. The air travel industry is facing logistical challenges, maximizing efficiency and customer experience is more important than ever.