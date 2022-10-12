North Texas' Palo Pinto Mountain State Park Opening in 2023

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023. Mick Haupt/Unsplash

North Texas will open its first state park in 25 years, in late 2023. They plan to open in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial. NBC 5 reports that the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located in the town of Strawn, on 4,871 acres of undeveloped land.

NBC 5 says the park will offer 16 to 18 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horse riding. Four campgrounds will be available for camping and RVs. The park's centerpiece, Tucker Lake, will be available for fishing, swimming, and boating. However, motorboats will not be allowed. TPWF Executive Director, Anne Brown told NBC 5:

“Texans are wild about their state parks, with millions choosing to explore Texas’ wild side annually,” “The prospect of a brand-new park also received a warm Texas welcome, and it’s gratifying to see the support from generous donors for Palo Pinto."

The announcement was made on Tuesday, when they announced their centennial celebration will commence in 2023. NBC 5 says the celebration will kick off on Jan. 1 with "First Day Hikes," where hikers across Texas are encouraged to visit their closest state park. Along with "First Day Hikes," the celebration will also celebrate with "The Art of Texas Parks," which is hosted by museums across Texas.

Dallas News reports that Park Superintendent James Adams said visitors from Dallas-Fort Worth are surprised by the rolling hills and the massive peaks of the Palo Pinto Mountains. More than 70,000 visitors are expected to visit the park each year.