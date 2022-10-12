Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental Restrictions

Plano discusses short-term rental restrictions after home is used as brothel. Zac Gudakov/Unsplash

Plano becomes the latest city to consider regulations for short-term rentals. Fox 4 reports that a recent sex-trafficking bust at a local short-term rental brought more attention to the issue. The city council meeting was filled on Monday with residents wanting to hear options the city officials are considering. Right now they did not take any action, but did listen to some legal advice.

Fox 4 reports that the Plano police chief addressed calls for services are going up at short term rentals. Those concerned with these increasing short-term rentals have been attending city council meetings for months. According to Fox 4, Susanne Papas is a local who spoke out against short-term rentals in residential areas. She says they are a safety concern and nuisance on her street. She said the rental turned into an Airbnb causing more trash, cars and noise.

Some in the council meeting held signs reading 'homes, not hotels.' According to Fox 4, homeowner Maria Bower said that Plano needs to get some sense before they destroy the city. The Plano city council also held a closed session, where they listened to an outside attorney on what, if any regulations could be added when a person is operating a short-term rental. Currently no regulations are in place within the city limits.

This heated issue comes a few weeks after a multi-agency sex trafficking investigation busted a prostitution ring in a Plano neighborhood. According to Fox 4, the Plano Neighborhood Coalition has used the raid to lobby for a ban on short-term rentals. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has previously sided with short-term rentals due to property rights.