Texas Anesthesiologist dubbed "Medical Terrorist" Indicted over Tampering with IV Bags

A Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a "medical terrorist" by the U.S. Attorney's Office has been indicted on 10 counts. Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash

The U.S. Attorney's Office has indicted a former Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a "medical terrorist," on 10 counts. CBS DFW reports that the indictment spells out five instances in August, where Dr. Ray Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags and being involved in the "adulteration" of drugs. The federal indictment says patients were seriously injured in four cases.

CBS DFW says that federal investigators believe Ortiz started his criminal actions in May, but they have not been able to obtain surveillance video from that far back. Ortiz returns to court on Friday, where he will plead not guilty to the charges. Last month the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended Ortiz' medical license. However, until the board takes further action, they have decided the suspension will remain in place.

Most of Ortiz's crimes happened during his time at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare's North Dallas facility. CBS DFW reports that Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage depositing single IV bags into a warmer outside the operating rooms. Warmers keep the fluids in the bags at certain temperatures. According to the Dallas News, shortly after these bags were placed in the warmer, a patient would suffer serious complications. Baylor Scott & White released a statement to the public saying:

"The safety of those we serve remains our priority. We will continue to limit our comments as we support authorities in their investigation."

CBS DFW reports that Ortiz told them he was devastated by what happened but that he didn't do anything.