AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing Bonus

AT&T said it needs more technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Thomas Jensen/Unsplash

AT&T is struggling to find new technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas News reports that the Dallas-based company is dangling a $5,000 bonus to fill their installation and cable splicing technician jobs. The bonus is split up in parts, with $1,000 awarded after working 90 days, $1,500 at six months, and the rest given out after one year of work.

Dallas News reports that the company is hosting a hiring fair at the AT&T Center for Learning in Irving. AT&T has said those that are looking for a job can fill out an application online and would receive an interview on-site. A typical day for a technician involves working at customers' homes and businesses to perform services that include activating WiFi networks and repairing cables. Those interested must also be able to work a flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver's license.

Dallas News reports that pay can start at $20 or more for those with three or more years of related experience and a post-high school education. AT&T told Dallas News that their technicians are represented by the Communications Workers of America. In June, AT&T union members from Texas 35 other states won an agreement that included pay raises.

Companies like AT&T are finding creative ways to hire employees, including higher salaries and also bringing existing employees, from other career fields into technology roles. Dallas News says that AT&T needs technicians to install technology for their newest high-speed internet services.