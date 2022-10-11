Texas' Hot Sauce Texas Pete Sued for Not Being Made in Texas

Texas Pete hot sauce makers sued because it is made in North Carolina. Sticker Mule/Unsplash

A California man is filing a suit against the makers of Texas Pete over false advertising because it's not made in Texas. Fox 4 reports that Philip White claims he purchased a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce in September 2021 because he believed it was made in Texas. The lawsuit states:

"By representing that its Texas Pete brand hot sauce products ("Products") are Texas products, when they are not, Defendant has cheated its way to a market-leading position in the $3 billion-dollar hot-sauce industry at the expense of law-abiding competitors and consumers nationwide who desire authentic Texas hot sauce."

The product is actually made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company is very open about that on their website and on the back of the bottle. The suit also says along with not being made in Texas, the hot sauce isn't even made with Texas-style products. Fox 4 reports that if White had known the real origin of the hot sauce he would not have purchased it. The suit also states:

"Although Defendant brands the Products ‘Texas Pete,’ there is surprisingly nothing Texas about them: unknown to consumers, the Products are standard Louisiana-style hot sauces, made with ingredients sourced outside the state of Texas, at a factory in North Carolina."

The suit also claims that the company intentionally capitalizes on consumers' desire to partake in the cuture and cuisine of Texas. The complaint also allges that the branding hurts smaller companies in Texas that offer authentic hot sauce that originates from Texas. White is seeking monetary damages, penalties and the company T.W. Garner Food Co. to change its branding.