Texas Residents Have Until Tuesday to Register to Vote in Midterm Election

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCO1L_0iTY4ykh00
Texans have until Tuesday to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election.Elliott Stallion/Unsplash

Those who have not registered to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election have until Tuesday to register. As the deadline approaches, many have questions and NBC 5 says but election officials have offered plenty of resources to educate the public on how to register. League of Women Voters Dallas chair of Hispanic voter registration, Norma Arratia told NBC 5:

"The deadline is coming up and it’s important to get as many people as possible," "I am registering voters specifically Latino voters, Spanish-speaking voters."
“The Latino population is very, I feel like, overlooked population, and it’s a very important part of our demographic. So I want to focus on them, to register them to vote. A lot of them don’t even know there’s an election coming, they didn’t know how important it was, so we are here not just to register them, but the educate them about the elections, who is running, what positions are up for reelection,"

Arrieta has spent many weekends at the Super Mercado in East Dallas to speak with potential voters in the neighborhood and help them register to vote. According to NBC 5, there has been an uptick in interest in the elections as they get closer. According to the Texas Secretary of State, so far, 17.6 million Texans registered to vote. In 2018, it was almost 16 million Texans. As more and more people move to the state and many are entering the age to vote, the state has launched its "VoteReady" campaign.

Key Voter Dates to Remember

Oct. 11: Deadline to Register

Oct. 24 - Nov. 4: Early Voting

Nov. 8: Election Day

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# voter registration# Texas voting register deadline# midterm election 2022# voting rights

Comments / 1

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
2726 followers

More from Larry Lease

Texas State

Texas Easing Job Requirements for Much Needed Teachers

Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. Schools across the country are grappling with teacher shortages. Many schools in Texas are turning to candidates without formal training or teaching certificates. Those in Alabama continue to hire educators from low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. NBC 5 reports that Texas allowed one in five new teachers to skip proper certification last year.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 Events

You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are truly unique and change up every year.Larry Lease. Philip and Shannon Durst take Halloween to heart. For the last 12 years, they have decorated their front yard for Halloween. Shannon does the leg work, researching at the beginning of the year. You won't find the normal Halloween-inspired decorations: ghouls and goblins. Their decorations are very unique and change every year. Phil says the more crosses the more work for him.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary School

No injuries were reported and classes are continuing Thursday at Oak Cliff's Carpenter Elementary School.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An investigation was launched at a Dallas ISD school after a child reported a gun to school officials. It went off inside the building. Dallas ISD told WFAA that a gun did go off accidentally inside John W. Carpenter Elementary School before classes had begun. One parent who picked up her child following the incident, Brandy Fields said: “I didn’t know what to think, what to feel… Just came over immediately.”

Read full story
Texas State

Texans Will See Social Security Benefits Jump by 8.7%

Texans will receive a increase in their social security benefits in 2023.Alexander Grey/Unsplash. Texas Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits next year. Dallas News says that's a historic increase and it's good news for retirees in Texas and across the country. However, it's tempered by the fact it's fueled by high inflation, which has increased the cost of everyday living.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark Tank

Mark Cuban is said to be leaving Shark Tank after next season.YouTube. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he will stay on Shark Tank for one more season, the reality show that elevated him to a household name. Cuban told Dallas Morning News:

Read full story
1 comments
Mckinney, TX

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.

Read full story
1 comments
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Offering Virtual Option for Marriage Licenses

Tarrant County set to begin offering virtual option for marriage applications.Dex Ezekiel/Unsplash. Tarrant County is offering engaged couples looking to tie the knot a digital wedding gift. CBS DFW is reporting that the Tarrant County Clerk's office will be the first in the state to approve marriage license applications using online video meetings, allowing engaged Texas couples to skip the required travel to a county office.

Read full story
Texas State

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against Eagles

Cooper Rush is set to start against the Philadelphia Eagles who are undefeated.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Right now, it appears Cooper Rush is making his fifth consecutive start for the Cowboys at quarterback. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the Cowboys are preparing Rush to start against the Eagles on Sunday night with Prescott still out with a fractured thumb.

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

DFW Airport Launching AI Assistant to Help Travelers

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport introduced new artificial intelligence technology designed to make your travel experience easier.Briana Tozour/Unsplash. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has introduced a new AI technology aimed at making your travel experience a it easier. Fox 4 reports that the new technology, known as IRIS, is voice-activated, virtual concierge for those at the airport.

Read full story
Strawn, TX

North Texas' Palo Pinto Mountain State Park Opening in 2023

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023.Mick Haupt/Unsplash. North Texas will open its first state park in 25 years, in late 2023. They plan to open in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial. NBC 5 reports that the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located in the town of Strawn, on 4,871 acres of undeveloped land.

Read full story
Plano, TX

Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental Restrictions

Plano discusses short-term rental restrictions after home is used as brothel.Zac Gudakov/Unsplash. Plano becomes the latest city to consider regulations for short-term rentals. Fox 4 reports that a recent sex-trafficking bust at a local short-term rental brought more attention to the issue. The city council meeting was filled on Monday with residents wanting to hear options the city officials are considering. Right now they did not take any action, but did listen to some legal advice.

Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Texas Anesthesiologist dubbed "Medical Terrorist" Indicted over Tampering with IV Bags

A Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a "medical terrorist" by the U.S. Attorney's Office has been indicted on 10 counts.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. The U.S. Attorney's Office has indicted a former Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a "medical terrorist," on 10 counts. CBS DFW reports that the indictment spells out five instances in August, where Dr. Ray Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags and being involved in the "adulteration" of drugs. The federal indictment says patients were seriously injured in four cases.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing Bonus

AT&T said it needs more technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Thomas Jensen/Unsplash. AT&T is struggling to find new technicians in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas News reports that the Dallas-based company is dangling a $5,000 bonus to fill their installation and cable splicing technician jobs. The bonus is split up in parts, with $1,000 awarded after working 90 days, $1,500 at six months, and the rest given out after one year of work.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas' Hot Sauce Texas Pete Sued for Not Being Made in Texas

Texas Pete hot sauce makers sued because it is made in North Carolina.Sticker Mule/Unsplash. A California man is filing a suit against the makers of Texas Pete over false advertising because it's not made in Texas. Fox 4 reports that Philip White claims he purchased a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce in September 2021 because he believed it was made in Texas. The lawsuit states:

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas Hospitals Bracing for Unprecedented Winter of Viruses

Texas hospitals are bracing for a winter of viruses.Olga Kononenko/Unsplash. Hospitals across Texas are preparing for a third winter with COVID, the first one that's expected to include high levels of influenza and other illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the last two years. NBC 5 reports that flu cases are already increasing across the country. Pediatricians are seeing a growing number of children sick with a respiratory syncytial virus.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth Win

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.

Read full story
1 comments
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is Suspended

The superintendent of the Uvalde school district is expected to retire following the suspension of the school district’s police force.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The superintendent of the Uvalde School District is set to retire following the complete suspension of the school district's police department last week. Fox 4 reports that all officers were suspended within the Uvalde CISD police department on Friday.

Read full story
Plano, TX

Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel Discovery

The city of Plano is considering restrictions on short-term rental properties after police broke up an alleged brothel a few weeks ago.Nikola Knezevic/Unsplash. Collin County is gearing up to set some rules when it comes to short-term rentals. Fox 4 reports that Plano officials are expecting a large crowd at Monday's meeting with people who are on both sides of the polarizing issue.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy