Texas Residents Have Until Tuesday to Register to Vote in Midterm Election

Texans have until Tuesday to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election. Elliott Stallion/Unsplash

Those who have not registered to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election have until Tuesday to register. As the deadline approaches, many have questions and NBC 5 says but election officials have offered plenty of resources to educate the public on how to register. League of Women Voters Dallas chair of Hispanic voter registration, Norma Arratia told NBC 5:

"The deadline is coming up and it’s important to get as many people as possible," "I am registering voters specifically Latino voters, Spanish-speaking voters."

“The Latino population is very, I feel like, overlooked population, and it’s a very important part of our demographic. So I want to focus on them, to register them to vote. A lot of them don’t even know there’s an election coming, they didn’t know how important it was, so we are here not just to register them, but the educate them about the elections, who is running, what positions are up for reelection,"

Arrieta has spent many weekends at the Super Mercado in East Dallas to speak with potential voters in the neighborhood and help them register to vote. According to NBC 5, there has been an uptick in interest in the elections as they get closer. According to the Texas Secretary of State, so far, 17.6 million Texans registered to vote. In 2018, it was almost 16 million Texans. As more and more people move to the state and many are entering the age to vote, the state has launched its "VoteReady" campaign.

Key Voter Dates to Remember

Oct. 11: Deadline to Register

Oct. 24 - Nov. 4: Early Voting

Nov. 8: Election Day