Texas Hospitals Bracing for Unprecedented Winter of Viruses

Texas hospitals are bracing for a winter of viruses. Olga Kononenko/Unsplash

Hospitals across Texas are preparing for a third winter with COVID, the first one that's expected to include high levels of influenza and other illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the last two years. NBC 5 reports that flu cases are already increasing across the country. Pediatricians are seeing a growing number of children sick with a respiratory syncytial virus.

While there has been a downward trend in COVID cases, tens of thousands of new cases are being diagnosed every day. NBC 5 says the convergence of these viruses is hitting a health care system across Texas as they are forced to deal with staffing shortages that worsened during the pandemic.

Health System Tracker reports that health care workers are quitting their jobs at rates 23% higher than when COVID first began, similar to the national trend of workers leaving their jobs. Nurses on the front line got burned out and quit. As the cold weather arrives and people returning to indoor gatherings, COVID cases are expected to increase. The Mayo Clinic says they expect that the average COVID cases per day nationally will increase by over 10 percent in the coming weeks. Fox 4 reports that while there will be an increase in cases, it will probably be not as bad as what was seen in winter 2020 and winter 2021.

The CDC is recommending an annual flu shot for everyone 6 months and older. Those children younger than 9 said they should have two this year, at least four weeks apart.