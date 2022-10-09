Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police Department

The Uvalde CISD has suspended the entire district police department. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

The Uvalde CISD has suspended its entire police department pending results of two ongoing investigations. Fox 4 reports that Uvalde CISD PD activities have been suspended. Current officers are being used to fill other roles in the district during this time. Two additional employees were placed on administrative leave: acting district police chief Lt. Miguel Hernandez and director of student services Ken Mueller, who decided to retire.

Two investigations are underway regarding the UCISD police department. They're investigating the UCISD police response to the May 24th shooting that left 19 students and two teachers. Fox 4 reports that the review by the Texas Police Chiefs Association will guide them in rebuilding the department and hiring of a new police chief. Results of the review are expected this month. Following the Uvalde shooting, more DPS troopers have been requested for campuses and extracurricular activities.

Fox 4 reports that Uvalde school officials fired former Texas state trooper Crimson Elizondo. He was on scene of the shooting and was later hired by the district. Elizondo was among the 90 state troopers who responded to the shooting but waited over an hour to confront a gunman who was shooting inside a fourth-grade classroom. Fox 4 reports that Elizondo can be heard in body camera footage saying: "If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that." Two months ago, the UCISD school board voted to fire Pete Arredondo, who was the police chief at the time of the massacre.