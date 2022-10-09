Austin, TX

Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xL2Nr_0iRiGlrN00
Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash

Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.

Ewers made his return after missing three games, while the Sooners were left without their starter quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, he warmed up but didn't play a week after getting hit in the head and knocked out of the TCU game. Transfer Davis Beville got the start, but Oklahoma opted for multiple wildcat plays, with the team finishing 39 yards passing and 195 overall. Fox 4 says the 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium was sold out for the annual meeting at the State Fair of Texas, with the stadium split between Texas fans and Oklahoma fans. Fox 4 reports, as the game started to lean towards being a blowout, Sooners fans quickly emptied the stadium. The loss at the Red River Showdown marks the Sooners first three-game losing streak since 1998.

Texas' Ewers completed 14 of his 16 passes and finished 21 of 31 in his first game since he was injured in a game against Alabama four weeks ago. The freshman spent last season at Ohio State. Texas had two 90-yard scoring drives in just the first quarter. Oklahoma managed to convert a fake field goal, only to end up getting stopped on fourth-and-2 within the 10. By halftime, Oklahoma trailed 28-0. Texas is now gearing up to face Iowa State next Saturday and Oklahoma is set to face off against Kansas next Saturday as well.

