Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL. Adrian Curiel/Unsplash

Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.

Beasley's agent Justin Turner told the NFL Network that he's ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband. Beasley played for the SMU Mustangs from 2008 to 2010, racking up 2,959 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. WFAA reports he entered the NFL undrafted and began his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2012. Beasley played seven seasons for Dallas as their star slot receiver, securing 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Beasley then played three seasons for the Buffalo Bills, where he made headlines for his vocal comments against the NFL's COVID-19 vaccines during the 2021 season. He was fined $100,000 for multiple COVID-19 protocol violations with the Buffalo Bills. WFAA reports that Beasley finished his pro career with 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns. Beasley also grabbed the spotlight with his rap track which touched on his stance of being "pro-choice" when it comes to vaccines against COVID-19. Cole Beasley definitely has a place in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.