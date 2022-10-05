Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports Complex

Former NBA player sues DFW Airport over lack of development around sports complex. RK/Unsplash

Former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal said he spent millions to build a sports complex on a property at DFW Airport because the airport promised him development around him. Fox 4 reports that O'Neal had built the Drive Nation Sports Facility at the southern end of the airport.

Now he has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the airport. O'Neal said he built on airport property because they promised development around him. O'Neal retired in North Texas and focused on growing young players through his sports facility. Fox 4 reports that the former NBA player had a deal in the city of Keller for a 99-year lease, but was approached by the airport for a mix-use development. O'Neal told Fox 4:

"They told me the direction they were going into which was first-of-its-kind mix-use development on the south side of the airport, which was intriguing to me."

O'Neal reached a 40-year lease with the airport and spent $14 million of his own money, building the Drive Nation Complex. According to Fox 4, the airport wrote that DFW Airport is aware that Drive Nation Sports filed a lawsuit in regard to the lease agreement. The airport has not said anything more about the lawsuit. O'Neal said that what ended up happening is the airport got dozens of warehouses and gas stations connected with a Whataburger.

O'Neal went to the NBA in 1996 and has experience with contests on a basketball court, but this time this contest is playing out on a different court.