Texas Rangers Give Up Aaron Judge's Record Breaking 62nd Home Run

Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record at Globe Life Field. Daniel Lee/Unsplash

Aaron Judge has finally broken the American League home run record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Yankee slugger connected with a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field.

Fox 4 reports that Roger Maris' 61 for the Yankees had been exceeded six times previously, but all have been tainted by the steroid era. Mark McGwire hit 70 in 1998 and 65 the next year. Barry Bonds hit the MLB-record 73 in San Francisco in 2001 and Chicago's Sammy Sosa recorded 66, 65, and 63 during a four-season stretch starting in 1998.

McGwire eventually admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied using steroids. Major League Baseball started testing for banned steroids in 2004. Since then, some fans had considered Maris as the holder of the legitimate record. Judge has rocked the league with a series of deep drives.

Aaron Judge had homered only once in the last 13 games, and that was when he hit No. 61 last week in Toronto. The doubleheader in Arlington was the 55th game in a row he played since Aug. 5. Fox 4 reports that After a single in the first game on Tuesday, Judge was 3 for 17 since moving past Babe Ruth's 60 home runs, which stood as the record for 34 years. Maris hit the 61st at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961. Judge is also on the path to becoming the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He currently leads the AL with 131 RBIs and is trailing Minnesota's Luis Arraez, who's hitting .315