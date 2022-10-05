Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeWUe_0iN5d2GA00
Early voting starts in three weeks, and election offices across the state are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election.Red Dot/Unsplash

With the midterms around the corner, it's the time of the year when election offices should be preparing for the midterms. However, many across the state and North Texas say their offices are being bogged down by 2020 election deniers.

Fox 4 reports that early voting starts in just three weeks and election offices across North Texas are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election. Election officials have said they are ready for the upcoming midterms and have plans ready to address issues that have slowed down preparations. Early voting begins on Oct. 24.

Election officials are focused on trying to recruit poll workers but are still dealing with 2020 election deniers. Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello told Fox 4:

"This has been a huge problem for us dealing with a forensic audit, five lawsuits that we are in, an avalanche of public records requests, really pulling us away from our core task."

Dallas County has been dealing with an increase in public records requests by people who still believe in the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Dallas County is now looking to hire someone to deal with the influx of those requests. Other counties are facing similar issues. Fox 4 reports that Tarrant County is hiring someone to handle records requests. Collin County is also considering hiring someone as well.

Fox 4 reports that 30% of the state's election workforce have left their jobs since 2020. Factors for the decline are said to include fatigue from lack of public trust and threats. Scarpello told Fox 4:

"The need is around 3,000 for poll workers," "As of this point, we have 1,565 confirmed."

Scarpello said Dallas County is successfully attracting younger people. They also have student poll workers they can use if they need them. Fox 4 reports that poll worker numbers in Tarrant County are fine.

# Dallas County elections# 2022 midterm elections# election fallout# 2022 elections

