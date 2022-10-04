Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women Arrested

Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Jesswin Thomas/Unsplash

Two women were arrested last weekend after a fight broke out on a Weatherford ISD school bus in September. On Sept. 20, around 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students, waiting for a response from school administrators.

As students waited for help, a parent arrived at the scene and demanded she is let on board. Bus security footage shows 18-year-old Lanaijia Shantay Yvette Miller and 37-year-old Latoya Denise Smith banging on the bus door. When the students started fighting again, an emergency button was pushed, opening the bus door.

Fox 4 reports that Miller knocked over the bus driver and then started punching a student in the head. Smith then got on the bus and started pulling the hair of the same student. Parker County Sheriff's Office told Fox 4 that Miller said she intended to get on the bus and attack the student. They charged Smith with assault causing bodily injury. Fox 4 reports that Miller is facing the same charge, along with a charge of assault of a public servant. The Parker County Sheriff's investigation was criticized for moving too slowly. One of the parents whose kid was on the bus said at the time of the incident:

"They have proof of the video, they’ve seen it, they have witnesses, multiple witnesses. They’ve seen the video, the cops have and there’s still no arrest a week later," "I’ve had to miss work because it was really emotional. Just thinking of it makes me cry right now because I send my kids to school thinking they’ll be safe going to school."

Weatherford ISD said the students will be held responsible and disciplined, according to the Weatherford ISD Student Code of Conduct.