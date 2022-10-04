Big Tex Celebrates his Birthday turning 70 Today

Big Tex is celebrating his 70th birthday. Perry Merrity/Unsplash

Oct. 4 is the 70th birthday of the beacon of the State Fair of Texas. Prior to suiting up in his size 70 cowboy boots and 75-gallon hat, he had a different look near Corsicana. WFAA reports that prior to becoming the popular "Big Tex," he was a Santa Claus standing tall over Kerens, Texas. State Fair of Texas officials managed to buy the massive Santa Claus for only $750.

Big Tex has welcomed fairgoers for years, becoming one of the fair's biggest traditions. He has become a popular selfie location for fairgoers. Over the years, Big Tex has gone through some changes. His outfit has been tweaked, and now it changes every three years. WFAA reports that the importance of Big Tex to the State Fair of Texas has never been felt more than on his 60th birthday when an electrical short caught one of Big Tex's boots and pant leg on fire. When that happened fairgoers were seen crying and had their hands over their hearts.

Rusty Fitzgerald, the senior vice president of operations at the State Fair of Texas told WFAA that this showed how much people cared about the big cowboy. Big Tex, returned the next year, with a 95-gallon hat, a new facelift, and a new outfit consisting of Dickie's brand clothes, which he's worn for the last two decades.

Big Tex celebrated his birthday while offering up giveaways to his fans and fairgoers. The State Fair of Texas put on special events and giveaways on Tuesday.